Coach taps Nike executive to oversee change in store look
#Business News
February 27, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Coach taps Nike executive to oversee change in store look

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An American flag flies at a Coach Inc. full-price store in Los Angeles, California July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Coach Inc (COH.N) said on Wednesday it has hired a former Nike Inc (NKE.N) executive to oversee the transformation of its stores as it moves further into segments where the leather goods maker is a relatively small player, such as shoes and clothing.

Zach Augustine, previously a global creative director at Nike, will report to Coach President Reed Krakoff in this newly created role and begin March 11. He will be in charge of the visual presentation inside Coach stores and their architecture.

Last month, Coach reported weak holiday quarter sales and announced a new strategy that includes elaborate “shoe salons” and a fancier presentation of its wares.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in Toronto; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

