Coal price outlook bearish until mines cut supply

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no relief in sight for historically low coal prices, unless mines start cutting output, bosses of major energy trading companies including Mercuria and Trafigura said.

Speaking at the Reuters commodities summit, Trafigura’s chief financial officer Pierre Lorinet said supply cuts were likely if the prices remained around current depressed levels.

Until now, large miners have kept output at high levels despite a slump in demand. Major producers have mitigated the impact of falling prices by increasing production, but Lorinet said at some point in 2015 this would change.

“We haven’t seen out of the two main exporters, Indonesia and Australia, any significant supply side cuts but eventually that will start coming and I think Indonesia is the first market where we’re going to see some reduction in exports,” Lorinet said.

“In Indonesia a lot of the producers have got a significant amount of debt so it’s still today better for them to keep running and try to cut costs by increasing production rather than stopping outright but that might change at some point if it continues at that price level.”

Lorinet added that there was no sign coal prices would move higher “anytime soon.”

Mercuria’s chief executive Marco Dunand shared this view.

“I‘m not seeing any particular sign of production being curtailed so I think it’s going to take a bit longer than people originally thought and it’s difficult to see a strong price recovery, if any, before 2016.”

Prices for Australian thermal coal cargoes for delivery next month from the Newcastle export terminal, a benchmark for the Asia-Pacific region, have more than halved since 2011, hitting 5-year lows of $62 per ton at the end of October as rising output has been met by stalling demand.

DARK CLOUD

Mercuria’s Dunand added that China’s push to reduce pollution was “not very supportive of coal.”

China, the world’s largest consumer and importer of coal, has said it will restrict imports and the sale of coal with high ash and high sulfur content starting from January 2015, in a bid to tackle air pollution.

Vitol’s chief executive Ian Taylor said a key question for energy traders was how quickly China could shift to a gas driven energy economy.

“There are some genuine environmental issues which I think the Chinese want to solve and want to sort out. That’s got to have an impact on fossil fuel demand,” Taylor said.

Gunvor’s chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist also said he was not optimistic about the short term outlook for coal, partly due to China’s environmental concerns, and he expected prices could stay at current levels or dip further.

“I get depressed myself thinking about coal,” Tornqvist said.