a year ago
Coal India's June output at 42.72 million tonnes
#Commodities
July 1, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Coal India's June output at 42.72 million tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer lays coal balls out to dry at a factory in Kolkata November 4, 2010.Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the country's biggest producer of thermal coal, had output of 42.72 million tonnes of coal in June against a target of 43.31 million tonnes, helping to ease the glut accumulating at the company's mines.

The company produced 45.53 million tonnes of coal in May.

Its deliveries for June stood at 44.96 million tonnes, against a target of 47.52 million tonnes.

Coal India has boosted output at a record pace over the past two years and the government has urged state power generation companies to buy local coal and reduce imports.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
