Japan's Kansai shuts coal-fired plant due to typhoon
#Business News
October 17, 2013 / 9:39 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Kansai shuts coal-fired plant due to typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co (9503.T) said on Thursday it had shut its 1.8 gigawatt coal-fired Maizuru plant after seawater filters became clogged during a typhoon, just weeks after it closed the country’s last active nuclear reactors.

The two coal-fired units, with capacity of 900 megawatts each, were shut down on Wednesday morning. The company plans to restart both units once a clean-up has been completed but no schedule has been set, a spokesman said.

Typhoon Wipha killed 17 people in Japan on Wednesday, most on an offshore island, but it largely spared the capital, Tokyo.

Despite the shutdowns, Kansai Electric, which closed the two nuclear reactors in September for maintenance, does not face any power shortage, with supply capacity of 22.15 GW against expected peak demand of 17.9 GW for Thursday, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Alan Raybould

