FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Patriot Coal shares drop along with sector
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 30, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Patriot Coal shares drop along with sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. coal mining shares fell on Wednesday after Patriot Coal PCX.N, which is seeking new financing, was downgraded by UBS and CRT Capital Group.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Patriot stock was down 8.4 percent at $2.38, a day after its chairman took over the position of CEO to focus on re-establishing the company’s financial health.

UBS cut Patriot’s price target to $2.50 from $5.50 and CRT Capital Group downgraded the company’s rating to ”fair value,“ citing ”heightened uncertainty regarding the company’s refinancing status and weak cash flow outlook.

“Given the weak coal market, expected negative free cash flow, and deteriorating credit metrics, we find the risk/ reward unappealing,” CRT analyst Kuni Chen said in a note.

Analysts said Patriot’s troubles -- it is negotiating new loan terms after warning that a major customer might default on a contract -- probably dragged down the whole sector.

Many of Patriot’s mines are located in the central Appalachian coalfields of Virginia, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, where high costs and low coal prices are making it difficult to turn a profit.

Other central Appalachian miners’ stock were lower on Wednesday morning. James River Coal Co JRCC.O fell 8.7 percent to $2.72 on Nasdaq. Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N fell 5.2 percent to $10.93 on the NYSE, Walter Energy WLT.N lost 5 percent at $48.81, Consol Energy (CNX.N) was down 3.2 percent at $29.15 and Arch Coal ACI.N slipped 3.1 percent to $7.08.

Even Peabody Energy (BTU.N), which mines mostly in the Illinois Basin and the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, fell 4.4 percent to $24.10.

Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.