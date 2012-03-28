FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. coal shares sink on EPA emission rules plan
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 28, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 6 years

U.S. coal shares sink on EPA emission rules plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. coal companies slipped on Wednesday, one day after the government announced stricter emission regulations it is proposing for coal-fired power plants.

Arch Coal ACI.N stock dropped 3 percent to $10.92 and Peabody Energy (BTU.N) fell 2.5 percent to $29.09 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N was 2 percent lower at $15.20 and Consol Energy (CNX.N) was off 1.7 percent at $33.38.

The Dow Jones coal index .DJUSCL fell 2.66 percent.

Analysts said the decline was partly a response to Tuesday’s announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that its planned rules would limit new power plants’ CO2 emissions, the first move by the world’s largest economy to regulate the gas blamed for contributing to global warming.

Those CO2 rules, long dreaded by coal users, come on top of EPA pollution regulations that will drive dozens of old coal power plants into retirement.

Reporting By Steve James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.