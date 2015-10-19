Murray Energy CEO sees coal falling to 30 pct of U.S. energy mix by 2020

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Coal’s part of the U.S. energy mix will fall to 30 percent by 2020, from its current 37 percent, due to the shale gas revolution, the chief executive of the country’s largest underground coal miner, privately held Murray Energy, said on Monday.

“It will stay there (30 pct) and I want to be the low cost producer of that market that’s left,” Robert Murray said on the sidelines of the Coaltrans world coal conference.

The United States is one of the world’s top five coal producers but the dollar’s strength has hampered global competitiveness, while in the domestic power market, shale gas has displaced coal as relatively weak power and gas prices in recent years have made it uneconomical to upgrade old coal plants to meet stricter environmental rules.

Ohio-based Murray Energy acquired Colombia Natural Resources from its principle banker Goldman Sachs in August, extending its operations beyond the United States and into the international coal market.

“There are numerous properties for sale in the U.S. but to be honest there’s not much that’s attractive,” Murray said.

“We’re always looking but we don’t have anything targeted right now (globally).”

Murray Energy will produce 85 million tonnes in the United States, plus 3 million tonnes in Colombia this year, some of which will be marketed through its physical commodity trading venture Javelin Global Commodities.

London-based Javelin was launched in June and is 34 percent owned by Murray Energy, 28 percent owned by German utility E.ON and 38 percent owned by its principle traders, some of whom were previously at Goldman Sachs, Murray said.

“I‘m not a marketer, that’s why I’ve tied in with the Javelin organization, to expand worldwide there,” Murray said, adding that outside the United States, potential markets for the coal included India and Europe.

The coal market has been in the doldrums for over three years as oversupply, coupled with sluggish demand, have sent prices to multi-year lows.

Asked whether his acquisition was a sign the coal market has bottomed Murray said: “No I don’t think it has, it will get worse. You have to move on something when it comes available.”