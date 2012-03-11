FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coast Guard searches for 4 missing off Washington coast
#U.S.
March 11, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 6 years

Coast Guard searches for 4 missing off Washington coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Coast Guard is searching for four people missing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Washington state, after a fishing vessel sent a distress signal early on Saturday.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that personnel in Astoria responded to an emergency signal from the 62-foot fishing vessel Lady Cecelia before dawn.

A helicopter and two motor lifeboat crews were dispatched to the scene and discovered a debris field approximately 17 miles west of Leadbetter Point near Willapa Bay.

Since then, several other vessels and aircraft have joined a search for the missing crew members.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Greg McCune

