U.S. ag lender CoBank profit rises 28 percent

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CoBank, a major lender to U.S. agriculture through its role in the U.S. Farm Credit System, said on Friday quarterly earnings jumped 28 percent, reflecting gains from its merger earlier this year with fellow FCS lender U.S. AgBank.

Net profit rose to $217.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, from $169.9 million a year ago. Net interest income was $305.1 million, compared with $252.0 million in 2011.

CoBank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. Earnings in the most recent quarter rose despite volatile market conditions and financial stresses from the worst drought to hit U.S. farmers, ranchers and agribusiness in more than 50 years.

Quarterly average loan volume was $70.3 billion, versus $47.6 billion a year ago.

Denver-based CoBank, a $90 billion co-op bank, is a member of the Farm Credit System, a government-sponsored enterprise created by Congress in 1916 to provide a reliable source of credit to the U.S. agriculture industry.

The largest bank within the Farm Credit System, CoBank merged with Wichita-based U.S. AgBank on January 1. CoBank acquired U.S. AgBank’s assets and liabilities, including some $20 billion in wholesale loans to 25 Farm Credit associations in the Western United States.

The merger raised CoBank’s 2012 average loan volume as well as net interest income and net income, the bank said.

CoBank CEO Robert Engel said in a statement that overall conditions in the U.S. and global economies remain weak, putting downward pressure on loan demand. Despite higher grain prices, the drought may cut revenue at grain and farm cooperatives, he said, while at the same time it raising feed costs for livestock and feedstock costs for biofuels plants.

Even so, the bank is on track to record its 13th consecutive year of net income growth, Engel said.

“As we approach the end of 2012, the level of downside risk in the global economy remains very high. Around the world, political issues are at the forefront, exerting outsized influence over the pace and direction of economic growth.”

The bank’s loan portfolio remained strong as 1.03 percent of loans were classified as adverse assets, down from 1.25 percent at the end of last year.

Nonaccrual loans increased to $168.5 million during the quarter, from $106.9 million at June 30, largely due to credit concerns involving some communications and rural energy customers, the bank said.

CoBank recorded a $10 million provision for loan losses, increasing the provision to $20 million for the first nine months of the year. That compared with $50 million for the first nine months of 2011.