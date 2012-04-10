Cobham makes renewed 270 million pounds Thrane & Thrane bid

LONDON (Reuters) - British aero electronics group Cobham (COB.L) made a renewed 270 million pounds ($428.20 million) bid for Danish rival Thrane & Thrane THRAN.CO less than a month after it withdrew an offer of the same amount.

Cobham submitted an offer of 420 Danish crowns ($73.78) per share in February but withdrew the offer for the satellite and radio communications equipment maker after its board failed to recommend the proposal.

Cobham last week said it now owned more than a quarter of Thrane & Thrane having bought a 22.7 percent stake after some investors in the Dansih company offered to sell their shares to Cobham.

“Following Cobham’s March 12, 2012 announcement of the withdrawal of its proposal to the board of Thrane & Thrane and the subsequent resignation of the chairman of Thrane & Thrane on March 26, a number of institutional investors expressed interest in selling to Cobham their shareholdings in Thrane & Thrane,” Cobham said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Cobham continues to seek to work with the board of Thrane & Thrane to achieve a recommendation for this offer and to facilitate the bringing together of Thrane & Thrane and Cobham’s SATCOM business in a way that provides the best future for the business, its employees and customers.”

The British company said its offer represents a premium of 43 percent to the closing price of Thrane shares on February 24, the last day of trading before Thrane announced it had received a takeover offer.

($1 = 5.6927 Danish crowns)

($1 = 0.6305 British pounds)