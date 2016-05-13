FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola HBC would consider expanding in Africa
May 13, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Coca-Cola HBC would consider expanding in Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC (CCH.L), a bottler of Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks, is open to further acquisitions in Africa if the right opportunity became available, its chief executive said on Friday.

Coca-Cola and brewer SABMiller SAB.L are combining their African soft drink bottling operations, but the future ownership could change, since SABMiller is in the process of being bought by Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR).

The chief executive of Coca-Cola HBC, which has extensive experience operating in Nigeria, said it was too early to comment on the impact of those deals, but in response to a question added that if “the right strategic opportunity” were to come along, it would “certainly (be) something we would consider”.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander Smith

