FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola HBC would consider expanding in Africa
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 13, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Coca-Cola HBC would consider expanding in Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC (CCH.L), a bottler of Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks, is open to further acquisitions in Africa if the right opportunity became available, its chief executive said on Friday.

Coca-Cola and brewer SABMiller SAB.L are combining their African soft drink bottling operations, but the future ownership could change, since SABMiller is in the process of being bought by Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR).

The chief executive of Coca-Cola HBC, which has extensive experience operating in Nigeria, said it was too early to comment on the impact of those deals, but in response to a question added that if “the right strategic opportunity” were to come along, it would “certainly (be) something we would consider”.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.