Coca-Cola HBC would consider expanding in Africa

LONDON (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC (CCH.L), a bottler of Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks, is open to further acquisitions in Africa if the right opportunity became available, its chief executive said on Friday.

Coca-Cola and brewer SABMiller SAB.L are combining their African soft drink bottling operations, but the future ownership could change, since SABMiller is in the process of being bought by Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR).

The chief executive of Coca-Cola HBC, which has extensive experience operating in Nigeria, said it was too early to comment on the impact of those deals, but in response to a question added that if “the right strategic opportunity” were to come along, it would “certainly (be) something we would consider”.