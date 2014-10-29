FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola to buy 29 percent stake in Indonesian unit for $500 million: Coca-Cola Amatil
#Deals
October 29, 2014 / 10:04 PM / 3 years ago

Coca-Cola to buy 29 percent stake in Indonesian unit for $500 million: Coca-Cola Amatil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers walk at PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia's factory in Cibitung, Indonesia's West Java province, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) will pay $500 million for a 29.4 percent stake in the struggling Indonesian production and distribution unit owned by Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (CCL.AX), the Australian company said on Thursday.

The deal will support the expansion of the Indonesia unit with Coca-Cola Amatil retaining control, the company said in a statement.

Indonesia has been a trouble spot for Coca-Cola Amatil, with first-half earnings from South-East Asia’s largest economy plummeting 83 percent to A$5.2 million, the company said in August.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
