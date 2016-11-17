FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Swire Pacific in talks to buy Coca-Cola bottling assets in China: Bloomberg
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 17, 2016 / 8:44 AM / 9 months ago

Swire Pacific in talks to buy Coca-Cola bottling assets in China: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of U.S. beverage group Coca-Cola is seen at the entrance of a visitors center of Coca-Cola Schweiz GmbH in Bruettisellen, Switzerland October 11, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd (0019.HK) is in talks to buy Coca-Cola Co's (KO.N) bottling assets in China from Cofco Corp's [CNCOF.UL] China Foods Ltd (0506.HK) unit, Bloomberg reported.

A potential deal could value the business at about $1 billion and the companies could announce a deal as soon as this week, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2fz2VPL

China Foods said in August it was considering a potential disposal of its stakes in companies engaging in Coca-Cola bottling operations by the way of a public sale.

Swire Beverages is one of the largest soft drink bottlers for Coca-Cola Co in the world, and works closely with the U.S. firm on brand development and marketing.

Swire Pacific, China Foods and Coca-Cola China were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.