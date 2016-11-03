FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Coca-Cola HBC posts lower third-quarter sales on tough comparisons
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 3, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

Coca-Cola HBC posts lower third-quarter sales on tough comparisons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC (CCH.L) reported lower quarterly sales volumes on Thursday, as poor weather in parts of Europe made for a tough comparison with strong performance a year ago.

The company, which bottles, sells and distributes Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks in 28 countries, said third-quarter volume fell 1 percent in the three months to Sept. 30.

Revenue fell 1.9 percent, with net revenue per case down 0.7 percent.

The company said it was confident in meeting its expectations for the full year.

Coca-Cola HBC is seen by analysts as a possible buyer for the 57 percent stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, the continent's biggest Coke bottler, that Coke is looking to sell following the takeover of its partner, SABMiller, by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.