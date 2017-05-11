FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Coca-Cola HBC sales up as Russia rebounds
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 11, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 3 months ago

Coca-Cola HBC sales up as Russia rebounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen in a Casino supermarket in Mouans Sartoux, France, October 27, 2016.Eric Gaillard

LONDON (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC (CCH.L) reported higher first-quarter revenue and sales volume on Thursday, helped by improving trends in Russia and other markets.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks in 28 countries, said sales revenue rose 4.5 percent to 1.38 billion euros in the quarter, despite a late Easter pushing some sales into the second quarter.

The company only saw a 0.7 percent increase in the amount of drinks sold, but its revenue per case, excluding currency fluctuations, rose 4.5 percent.

Volume fell 3.6 percent in developing markets, but rose 4 percent in emerging markets, with Russia growing for the first time in eight quarters.

The company had forecast that better economic conditions would support volume growth in 2017.

Chief Executive Dimitris Lois said in Thursday's statement that the company's "commercial initiatives continue to deliver good results and add to our confidence going into the remainder of the year."

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.