Coca-Cola CFO Gary Fayard to retire

Coca-Cola signage is pictured at a bottling plant near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) said Chief Financial Officer Gary Fayard would retire in May after serving the company for more than 20 years.

Fayard will be replaced by vice president and controller Kathy Waller, who joined Coke in 1987 from Deloitte.

Coca-Cola said on Tuesday quarterly global sales volumes rose less than it estimated and fell in North America.

Coke’s shares were up 0.72 percent at $37.37 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) is facing pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz to spin off its slow-growing beverage business from its flourishing snacks division.