FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola partners with dairy company
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2012 / 4:02 PM / 5 years ago

Coca-Cola partners with dairy company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) said on Tuesday it is partnering with dairy company Select Milk Producers Inc to take equity stakes in a newly created company, Fair Oaks Farms Brands LLC, to fuel expansion of the dairy drink Core Power.

Coke, the world’s largest soft drink maker, said it wants to create “an innovative portfolio of brands and products that feature the value-added nutrition of dairy.”

Coke did not say how much it was investing in Fair Oaks.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.