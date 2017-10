Bottles of Coca Cola are seen in a store display in New York February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), the world’s largest soft-drinks maker, plans to invest $5 billion in India by 2020, Chairman Muhtar Kent said in the Indian capital on Tuesday.

Last November, the company had said it plans to invest $2 billion in India over the next five years to expand its non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink business in India.