Coca-Cola to begin first local production in Myanmar in decades

(Reuters) - The Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) said on Tuesday it will begin production in Myanmar as part of a planned $200 million investment in the Asian country.

The new facility is the first to locally bottle Coca-Cola in more than six decades and follows the U.S. company’s re-entry into Myanmar last year.

Following the lifting of U.S. sanctions against Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, Coca-Cola said it became one of the first U.S. companies to be granted an investment permit under Myanmar’s new Foreign Investment Law.