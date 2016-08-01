FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 2:22 PM / a year ago

Ivorian cocoa arrivals fall 13 percent this season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers dry cocoa beans in the village of Goin Debe, Blolequin department, western Ivory Coast August 17, 2015.Luc Gnago

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around

1,434,000 tonnes by July 31, 2016, since the start of the season on October 1, 2015, exporters estimated on Monday, down 13 percent on the previous season.

Around 1,645,000 tonnes of beans had arrived by this date in the same period of the previous season.

Exporters estimated around 6,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to the West African state's two ports of Abidjan and San Pedro between July 25 to July 31, down from 21,000 tonnes during the same period last year.

Traders attributed the fall in arrivals to poor weather at a crucial period for the development of the mid-crop, with too little rain and too much heat damaging the trees.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Tim Cocks

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
