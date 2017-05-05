Fire at Isla refinery on Curacao now out: PDVSA
WILLEMSTAD A large fire that occurred early Sunday at the 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery on the Caribbean island of Curacao is now out, according to witnesses and sources.
ABIDJAN Ivory Coast and Ghana will work together to improve the organization and sale of their cocoa, Presidents Alassane Ouattara and Nana Akufo-Addo said on Friday at the end of a summit.
The West African neighbors, the world's two biggest cocoa producers, will also improve coordination between their cocoa sector regulators, the presidents said in a statement after meeting in Ivory Coast's economic capital Abidjan.
Cocoa is vital to the economies of both countries and Ivory Coast has already slashed its 2017 budget due to plummeting global cocoa prices.
The two countries are also seeking African Development Bank funding to develop industries to add value to their cocoa with products such as cocoa paste and cocoa butter, which can be made into chocolate.
"One of the main points of this strategic partnership will be to work between our two countries to organize production," Ivorian President Ouattara told a news conference in the Ivorian commercial capital Abidjan.
We need to "put in place commercial structures to transform cocoa into paste and butter so that our economies and our cocoa production is no longer dependent on the fluctuation of external prices," he said.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by David Clarke)
WILLEMSTAD A large fire that occurred early Sunday at the 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery on the Caribbean island of Curacao is now out, according to witnesses and sources.
MANILA Chinese steel futures jumped nearly 6 percent on Monday to their highest since March, stretching last week's gains on concerns over limited supply as Beijing keeps up a campaign to clamp down on polluting producers.
BEIJING China will eventually allow private companies to invest in the country's oil and gas storage, the government said in a blueprint document for its energy sector that mainly underscored earlier pledges on reforming heavily monopolized oil and gas industries.