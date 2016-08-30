FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Codelco says Chuquicamata mine halted after fatal accident
August 30, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Codelco says Chuquicamata mine halted after fatal accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A dump truck carries copper ore out of Chuquicamata open pit copper mine, which is owned by Chile's state-run copper producer Codelco, near Calama city, April 1, 2011.Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Two workers died in an accident on Tuesday at Chilean state-owned miner Codelco's massive Chuquicamata mine, the company said, prompting the world's No.1 copper producer to halt mining activities there.

At around 1 p.m. local time (1200 ET) on Tuesday, two workers were involved in a fatal accident while inside the Chuquicamata mine, the company said in a statement.

Codelco said it "immediately suspended mining activities" at Chuquicamata and started investigating what caused the accident.

Chuquicamata, one of Codelco's biggest mines, churned out 149,000 tonnes of the red metal in the first six months of 2016.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
