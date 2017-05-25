FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 3 months ago

Chilean copper miner Codelco preparing local bond issue: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's state-run Codelco, one of the world's biggest copper producers, is readying a domestic bond issue that will allow it to refinance its debt and fund investments, a local ratings agency said on Thursday.

Codelco was in the process of registering a new debt issue worth some $1.6 billion, denominated in Chilean inflation-adjusted currency unit UF, said Feller Rate in a statement, adding that it was rating the bonds 'AAA'.

The company, which returns its profits to the state and is funded by a mix of government refinancing and debt, needs to invest billions of dollars in an ambitious program to expand its tapped-out mines.

Codelco confirmed that it was registering the new bonds, but added that an issue was not necessarily imminent.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by David Gregorio

