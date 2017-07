SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean state copper miner Codelco is planning to issue $2.75 billion worth of debt in two tranches on the international market, the company said on Tuesday.

Ratings agency Moody's assigned the debt, which will mature 2027 and 2047, an A3 rating. Net proceeds will be used for refinancing and would not have any material effect on the company's leverage, Moody's said.