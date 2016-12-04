Chile's Codelco plans investments of $3.8 billion in 2017: CEO

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, plans investments of about $3.8 billion in 2017 and more cost cutting, Chief Executive Nelson Pizarro said in an interview published on Sunday.

"Of that, $3.143 billion is in projects, and $651 million is in mine development, which compares to almost $3 billion in 2016," Pizarro told Chile's El Mercurio newspaper.

Codelco would prioritize an expansion at its massive Chuquicamata mine, he said, while plans to expand its Andina and Radomiro Tomic mines would be delayed. Projects deemed most profitable would take priority, he said.

Pizarro also said that he hoped for savings from cost cuts of around $400 million in 2016.

"In the year 2015 ... we saved between $500 and $600 million," he said.

"This year we hope that there's another $400 million, and in 2017 we hope to reach savings of $200 million as a first phase. We have a goal of structural savings of $2 billion by 2020."