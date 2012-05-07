Miner Coeur d'Alene's profit misses, shares slip

(Reuters) - Coeur d‘Alene Mines Corp’s (CDE.N) quarterly profit fell on a 17 percent drop in gold production, missing Wall Street expectations and sending its stock down 4 percent.

But the company, whose income comes mostly from silver mining, said its Kensington gold mine in Alaska was back in production ahead of schedule and the company expected a “robust” second quarter and full-year performance.

The company also said on Monday it was maintaining its production target for the year of 18.5 million to 20.0 million ounces of silver and 210,000 to 230,000 ounces of gold.

“The curtailment of production (at Kensington) was greater than we had forecast,” said analyst Michael Curran, of RBC Dominion Securities.

“But on the positive side ... Coeur announced that capital projects had been completed a couple of months ahead of schedule, and ramp up to the 125,000 ounce per year rate is expected during the rest of 2012.”

Coeur said first-quarter net profit fell to $4 million, or 4 cents per share, from $12.5 million or 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding such items as deferred income tax provision, interest expense, and accretion of royalty obligations, the adjusted profit was 18 cents per share. On that basis it missed analysts’ estimate of 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total metal sales in the quarter rose 3 percent to $204.6 million, said the Idaho-based company that operates mines in Bolivia, Mexico, Nevada and Alaska.

Coeur’s stock fell 4 percent to close at $19.01 on the New York Stock Exchange on a day when the price of silver fell 1.1 percent to $30.02 per ounce and gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,637.11 per ounce.

Coeur said first-quarter sales were boosted by higher silver and gold prices, which helped offset a drop in gold sales because of a shutdown at its Kensington mine to resolve operational issues.

The average realized silver price it received rose 4 percent to $32.61 per ounce, while realized gold prices rose 24 percent to $1,702 per ounce.

During the first quarter, silver production rose 19 percent to 4.9 million ounces but gold production dropped 17 percent from the year-ago quarter to 43,901 ounces.

“We are particularly pleased that full production has resumed two months ahead of schedule at Kensington,” said Mitchell Krebs, Coeur’s president and chief executive.

Despite cost pressures throughout the industry, he said Coeur had managed to reduce cash operating costs per ounce by 25 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year.

In addition, the company had reduced general and administrative costs by 38 percent, Krebs said.

“With silver and gold prices remaining resilient, we are on-track for a robust second quarter and full-year 2012 performance,” he said.