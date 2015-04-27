U.S. coffee roasters turn to Brazil for robusta as Vietnam hoards

The branches of a healthy robusta tree sags under the weight of coffee cherries at a farm near Chichapa, in Mexico's eastern Veracruz state, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. coffee roasters have begun replacing beans from top robusta producer Vietnam with so-called conilons from Brazil after they shifted to a rare discount in price to their Asian counterparts, U.S. traders and roasters said.

The switch in recent months comes as Vietnamese exports have hit a five-year low, as weak robusta futures prices have prompted producers to hoard, keeping differentials elevated. Roasters have instead turned to Brazil, which grows the most coffee in the world but is better known for its higher-quality arabica beans.

The flurry of interest in Brazilian conilons, the local robusta variety, comes as the 2015/16 harvest gets under way amid concerns that the robusta harvest was harmed by dry weather in January in top conilon-growing state Espirito Santo.

For now, a weak real currency has encouraged Brazilian producers to sell remaining stocks of robusta from previous harvests, pressuring differentials and leading to an increase in exports.

“They’re the cheapest robustas in the world,” one U.S. trader said.

Grade 2 Vietnamese robusta beans are currently trading at an average premium of 12.5 cents a lb ex dock to July prices on ICE Futures in London, their highest levels since October 2013, after trading as low as 9 cents over futures as recently as December.

The premium to futures has risen so far this year as low futures prices have prompted producers to hoard supplies, causing Vietnamese exports to decline sharply to their lowest levels since 2009/10 for the six months beginning in October 2014.

Brazilian conilon differentials are currently between 3-5 cents a lb under Vietnamese beans, or around 8 cents a lb ex dock above futures, traders said.

EK1 beans from No. 3 robusta producer Indonesia, which is dealing with supply issues of its own, are trading at 11.5 cents a lb ex dock.

A PRICE-DRIVEN SWITCH

Historically, conilons have traded at a premium to both Asian varieties, with differentials reaching as high as 20 cents a lb ex dock over futures.

This has changed as availability has increased: Brazil exported 3.8 million 60-kg bags of robusta in the year ended February, up from 1.5 million bags in the same period of the prior year, International Coffee Organization data show.

Soaring prices above $2,500 a tonne to all-time highs in 2011 encouraged new plantings in Espirito Santo, leading to a crop of 17 million 60-kg bags in 2014/15.

Estimates for 2015/16 vary widely, ranging from 11.2 million to 17.7 million bags.

Robusta beans are higher-yielding and more resistant to disease than their smoother arabica counterparts, but their earthy, bitter flavor means they are used mainly in instant coffees like Nestle’s Nescafe or as a component in commercial roasters’ highly secret blends, such as Kraft’s Maxwell House.

In the past, Brazil’s conilons have largely been kept on shore for domestic consumption, and yields have not been consistent enough to make it a reliable export market, traders said.

The taste is also different, with traders describing conilons as sweeter and softer than Vietnam’s earthy, harsh robusta beans, though they say many roasters are simply looking for the cheapest option.

“The switch is price-driven and not quality-driven,” a third U.S. trader said.

