Big Brazil coffee crop could create global surplus in 2016/17: Marex

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Commodity broker Marex Spectron said on Friday that it increased its estimate for a global coffee deficit in 2015/16 but projected that top grower Brazil’s next crop could rise by around 8 million bags, helping to create a small global surplus.

“After two years of stress and heavy pruning, it is to be assumed that arabica trees will produce well this year,” Marex Spectron said in a report, referring to Brazil.

“Despite a five-week period of abnormally dry and hot weather from mid-September to late October, all indications at present suggest a healthy development.”

Cautioning that it is too early to “put numbers on a crop that will start harvesting in May,” Marex projected Brazil’s 2016/17 crop could reach 57.5 million to 58 million 60-kg bags, with 41.8 million bags of this being arabica.

Marex Spectron also revised up its 2015/16 Brazilian coffee output forecast by 500,000 bags to 49.5 million bags. It pegs Vietnam’s 2015/16 crop at 28 million bags, down 1 million bags from the last estimate, with 26.7 million bags being robusta.

Vietnam’s carry-over stocks were pegged at a record 7 million bags.

Marex revised up its estimate for a global coffee deficit of 3.4 million bags in 2015/16 from a previous forecast of 2.8 million bags.

“Despite raising our global deficit for 2015/16 by 600,000 bags, this has been outweighed by a 1.4 million bag upward revision to previous years’ surpluses,” the report stated.

“We conclude that the market will not face a supply shortage in 2015/16 because the cumulative surplus, built up in 2012-2014, has not been fully de-stocked.”

Marex forecast that coffee shipments from Brazil will slow to about 2.5 million bags per month in the first half of 2016 and that New York certified stocks will fall to about 1 million bags by July 1.

“This may provide a semblance of shortage which could trigger speculative short-covering rallies but the time window to the next (large) Brazil crop is now too short for a sustained bull market to develop,” Marex said.