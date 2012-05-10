FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dunkin' Donuts opens 1st restaurant in Guatemala
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
May 10, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Dunkin' Donuts opens 1st restaurant in Guatemala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

One pound bags of Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend coffee are on display at a Dunkin' Donuts store in Tewksbury, Massachusetts December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Donuts has opened its first restaurant in Guatemala, with three more scheduled to open their doors in the next month, the company said on Thursday, following rival Starbucks Coffee Co’s move there last year.

Starbucks opened its first coffeehouse in Guatemala in March 2011.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Donuts is known for its baked treats and lower-costing coffee, and now has more than 10,000 restaurants in 33 countries including neighboring Honduras.

Guatemala is one of the top coffee-producing nations in Central America, including its high-quality arabica coffee beans that are grown at high altitudes.

In 2012, parent company Dunkin’ Brands Group expects to open 350 to 450 net new Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins outlets outside of the United States, the release said.

Dunkin’ Donuts shares rose 45 cents, to $32.73, in early afternoon trading.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by M.D. Golan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.