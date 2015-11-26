Coffee traders eye market bottom amid commercial players' net long

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Coffee prices may not have much more room to fall after a year-long rout, importers said this week, noting that a record-high commercial net long position showed concern over low inventories and a still-uncertain production outlook in top producer Brazil.

The bullish bet among coffee producers, roasters and physical traders, who have held a consistent net short position for years, reflects growing expectations that the 23-month price low hit earlier this month may represent a bottom for the market, the importers said.

“The potential seems to be more for an up move than a down move,” said Raymond Keane, president of Balzac Bros, a Charleston, South Carolina-based importer, noting that among his clients, roasters are significantly more fixed than producers or exporters who sell coffee, a departure from the normal state of affairs.

As second-month coffee prices on ICE Futures U.S. fell earlier this year, roasters piled on long positions, fixing costs by buying continuously as prices dropped, rather than trying to pick a bottom.

That strategy sent commercial participants’ gross long position to a record-high 102,226 contracts in March, and the position has hovered near those record-highs since then as prices have tumbled more than 20 percent, hitting near two-year lows at $1.158 a lb earlier this month.

During that period, the commercial short position has continued to drop, which in September resulted in the first commercial net long on records dating back to January 2006. That shows “the sellers don’t like (the price) because they want it to go higher,” Keane said.

Commercial traders reverted to a net short in October, but last week switched back to a bullish bet totaling 4,805 lots, the largest on record, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Speculators are still heavily short the market, and traders said future price action will likely depend far more heavily on their actions, traders said.

But the new net long suggests producers who have held out on selling so far believe the rout will come to an end, and shows that roaster hedging on the futures market remains strong as ever despite growing outright pricing by specialty roasters, one U.S. trader said.

“Every so often people come up and say no one needs futures markets anymore,” the trader said. “At the end of the day, it never really pans out.”