FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Global coffee exports down 6.8 pct in May: ICO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 1, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Global coffee exports down 6.8 pct in May: ICO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Coffee beans are seen as they are being packed for export in Medan, Indonesia's North Sumatra province in this April 25, 2013 file photo.YT Haryono

LONDON (Reuters) - Global coffee exports fell 6.8 percent in May from the same month last year to total 9.32 million 60-kg bags, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said on Friday.

For the first eight months of the 2015/16 season, which began on Oct. 1 last year, coffee exports were up 1.6 percent at 75.95 million bags.

Robusta coffee exports fell 9.6 percent in May from a year earlier to 3.37 million bags.

Cumulative robusta exports for the season to date dropped 5.1 percent to 27.53 million bags.

Arabica coffee exports in May were 5.1 percent lower than in the same month last year, at 5.95 million bags.

Cumulative arabica exports for the season to date rose 6.0 percent to 48.42 million bags.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.