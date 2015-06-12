ICO sees 2014/15 global coffee deficit of at least 8 mln bags

A worker stands next to bags of coffee beans for export, that were suspended due to the restricted access to Port Santos, in a factory in Espirito Santo do Pinhal April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Coffee Organization on Thursday estimated global coffee production in 2014/15 at 141.9 million 60-kg bags, down 3.3 percent from the previous season.

The inter-governmental body said in a monthly update that it was “confident that the current crop year, 2014/15, will end in significant deficit of at least 8 million bags”.

The ICO said it was too early to give a comprehensive estimate for 2015/16 although it noted the crop in Brazil had been forecast to decline while production could recover in Indonesia and Peru.

“Looking ahead to 2015/16, early indications are that production in Indonesia could recover somewhat as long as weather conditions remain favorable,” the ICO said.

“However, the increasing likelihood of El Nino could cause reduced rainfall over the next few months, which would limit further production growth.”

The ICO said efforts to combat coffee leaf rust are expected to lead to a recovery in production in Peru in 2015/16.

The report noted, however, that Brazilian government supply crop agency Conab expected production in the world’s top grower to be down 2.3 percent at 44.3 million bags in 2015/16 with a slight recovery in the arabica crop more than offset by a drop in robusta output.