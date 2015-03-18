Illycaffe sees strong Chinese demand growth for espresso blends

Andrea Illy, Chairman and CEO of Illycaffe speaks to reporters following a news conference in New York, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian coffee group illycaffe sees strong Chinese demand growth for espresso-based blends as part of buoyant global consumption prospects for Italian arabica bean roasts.

“This trend (demand growth) is particularly beneficial for Italian espresso-based coffee preparations ... which are growing significantly at a global level,” Andrea Illy, president and CEO of Trieste-based illycaffe said.

“China shows the highest growth rates, with double-digit performances for many years,” he said late on Monday.

“Our global expansion strategy is focused on North America, the Middle East and East Asia – South Korea and Japan in particular – but also North Africa and Europe,” Illy added.

Illy gave no figures for Chinese consumption of Italian espresso-based coffee preparations, but a senior European physical coffee trader said Chinese demand remained modest in absolute terms, compared to demand in more mature markets, because of China’s predominant tea drinking culture.

Coffee drinking in China is centered on the more affluent urban centers rather than rural communities.

Mainland China imports around 666,000 60-kg bags of green coffee, some 57,000 bags of roasted coffee, and 85,000 bags of soluble coffee annually, according to data from the London-based International Coffee Organization (ICO).

Illycaffe, an Italian coffee roaster that specializes in making arabica-based espresso, is planning to boost the number of retail outlets to absorb the growth in demand for Italian coffee preparations.

“Currently our network includes 230 stores in 43 countries, serving 37 million consumers - and our goal is to open 100 new stores between now and 2017,” Illy said.

U.S. coffee giant Starbucks has more than 21,000 retail stores in 66 countries, its website says.

Illy said he believed a slide in ICE arabica coffee futures to 13-month lows last week was linked to a wider decline in commodity prices, notably oil, and the stronger dollar.

“Coffee prices have experienced this decline notwithstanding a slight production deficit, caused by drought in (top grower) Brazil and increased coffee consumption levels,” he said.