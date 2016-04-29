FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robusta crop woes prompt forecasts of tighter coffee market
April 29, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Robusta crop woes prompt forecasts of tighter coffee market

David Brough

2 Min Read

A woman sorts coffee beans at a coffee factory in Hanoi, Vietnam September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

LONDON (Reuters) - Analysts are scaling back global coffee surplus projections to a more balanced market due to a drop in Brazilian robusta output and warn dry weather in Vietnam could mean further reductions.

Rabobank earlier this week forecast a deficit of 0.7 million bags for 2016/17, effectively a balanced market, compared with its forecast in November for a surplus of 3.7 million bags.

“At the end of last year we were expecting a significant surplus. Then, looking at the condition of the robusta market in Brazil, we moved to a more balanced market,” Carlos Mera, senior commodity analyst with Rabobank, said.

Broker Marex Spectron has put its 2016/17 global surplus forecast at 1.03 million bags.

Drought has damaged yields of Brazil’s robusta, or conillon, crop. Harvesting has just begun, and reports suggest significant damage, in line with market expectations, traders say.

Rabobank said in a monthly report that its latest crop survey showed a decent, but not huge, total crop in Brazil, while dry weather last year should curb production in Vietnam.

Vietnam is the world’s top robusta grower.

If rains come, there is still time for the next Vietnamese harvest to recover. However, continued dry weather risked driving the global coffee market further into a deficit, analysts and brokers said.

“The main risk factor is Vietnamese weather, rainfall now is very important,” Mera said.

This was echoed by a senior broker who said, ”A drier than average May and June would be a problem.”

Analysts also flagged expectations that the current Colombian mid crop would be lower year-on-year.

Uncertainty over production of the present Brazilian robusta harvest would also have an impact on global 2016/17 coffee balance projections.

The senior broker said he expected conillon output to be 13.5 million bags, down from 15.3 million a year ago.

Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
