Sucafina-backed coffee trader enters U.S. to tap specialty market

NEW YORK (Reuters) - European specialty coffee merchant 32cup, owned by global Swiss trader Sucafina SA, has opened a U.S. office and hired two traders there as the upstart firm aims to tap burgeoning demand for high-end coffee in the region, sources and the company said.

32cup recently set up an office in Fairfax, Virginia, its website says, and has hired Robert Babington Smith and Banks Thomas, who left the U.S.-based specialty division of Swiss rival Volcafe last year amid a shake-up, three industry sources familiar with the moves said.

32cup’s North America division became operational “before the end of 2015”, the website says.

Jean Heylen, 32cup’s managing director and co-founder, declined to comment on Tuesday, noting that the company planned to communicate more details “when we’re ready.”

It is not known if the duo have started at the firm yet. They did not respond to LinkedIn messages seeking comment.

The move gives Sucafina a greater presence in the growing U.S. specialty market, which serves companies ranging from small local roasters to Starbucks Corp, competing with major trade houses including Volcafe, Louis Dreyfus Corp [LOUDR.UL], Olam and Neumann Kaffee Gruppe.

Specialty coffee accounts for nearly half of all cups consumed in the United States, according to the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

The expansion is also significant for 32cup, which was co-founded by Heylen in 2012 and is a relative minnow in the global coffee market with one other office, in Antwerp, Belgium, and eight employees.

Company accounts for 2014 filed with the Belgian National Bank in July last year show the firm made 143,476 euro ($154,136) in pre-tax profit, up from 56,000 euro a year earlier. Its revenue was 17.7 million euro, up from 4.5 million in 2013.

Sucafina, a sizeable multinational player handling 4 million bags of coffee annually with exporting operations in top-grower Brazil, No. 2 producer Vietnam, and several African countries, is listed as 32cup’s parent company in the filing.

32cup’s website describes Sucafina as a partner and Sucafina’s site lists 32cup as being in its global network.

Specialty roasters including Stumptown, Intelligentsia and Keurig Green Mountain have been scooped up by JAB Holdings Inc., the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family of Germany, a sign investors see value in the specialty coffee space.

($1 = 0.9308 euros)