Cogeco Cable second quarter profit rises 18 percent on data services expansion

(Reuters) - Cogeco Cable Inc (CCA.TO), a Canadian cable TV, internet and phone services provider, reported a 18 percent rise in second-quarter profit due to contribution from its expansion into data services and its U.S. cable business.

Net profit rose to C$60.4 million ($55 million), or C$1.23 per share, in the quarter ended February 28, from C$51 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to C$486 million.

($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)