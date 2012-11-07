FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cognizant quarterly results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

Cognizant quarterly results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH.O) reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on increased demand for its outsourcing and consulting services, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Cognizant said it now expects full-year earnings of at least $3.42 per share, up from its previous forecast of at least $3.38 per share. It reaffirmed its revenue forecast of $7.34 billion.

Analysts on average expect earnings of $3.39 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IT services providers such as Cognizant, Accenture Plc (ACN.N), and India-based Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) and Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) have benefited from a rise in demand for outsourcing as companies try to cut costs.

However, Accenture had said in September that spending on consulting will remain slow.

Net income rose to $276.9 million, or 91 cents per share, in the third quarter from $227.1 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $1.89 billion from $1.60 billion a year earlier.

Analysts expected earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

Shares of the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company, most of whose employees are in India, have risen 5 percent since its second-quarter revenue topped rival and Indian bellwether Infosys Ltd’s (INFY.NS) on August 6. They closed at $67.35 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.