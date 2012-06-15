FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cognizant enters into $330 million deal with ING U.S.
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 15, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Cognizant enters into $330 million deal with ING U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Information technology services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said it entered into a $330 million deal with the U.S. unit of Dutch insurer ING Groep NV to expand the business process management contract between the two companies.

Under the deal, Cognizant will purchase ING’s facility in North Dakota and sub-lease some of the insurer’s offices in Iowa. More than 1,000 ING U.S. employees will be transferred to Cognizant under the seven-year deal.

The new center will be an integral part of Cognizant’s global delivery network and will allow the company to provide an expanded range of business process services in the insurance and financial services industries, the IT services firm said.

Cognizant will provide “a comprehensive array of insurance business process services” to ING U.S., a provider of retirement, investment management and insurance services.

Shares of the Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant were up about 1 percent at $59.18 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.