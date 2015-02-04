FDA approves first-ever tissue adhesive for use in surgery

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Cohera Medical Inc’s tissue adhesive for internal use during surgery, the first approval of its kind.

The product, TissuGlu, is used to connect flaps of tissue made during surgery to remove excess fat and skin or to restore weakened or separated abdominal muscles. (1.usa.gov/1zJIAL7)

Using the synthetic adhesive will help speed up recovery and may eliminate the need for postoperative surgical draining of fluid, the FDA said.