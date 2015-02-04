FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves first-ever tissue adhesive for use in surgery
February 4, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves first-ever tissue adhesive for use in surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Cohera Medical Inc’s tissue adhesive for internal use during surgery, the first approval of its kind.

The product, TissuGlu, is used to connect flaps of tissue made during surgery to remove excess fat and skin or to restore weakened or separated abdominal muscles. (1.usa.gov/1zJIAL7)

Using the synthetic adhesive will help speed up recovery and may eliminate the need for postoperative surgical draining of fluid, the FDA said.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

