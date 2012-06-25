Coinstar cuts profit outlook on acquisition costs

(Reuters) - Redbox kiosks owner Coinstar Inc (CSTR.O), which bought NCR Corp’s (NCR.N) DVD assets, lowered its full-year profit forecast to factor in charges related to the acquisition.

The company, which forecast a core continuing operations profit of $4.40 to $4.80 per share, now expects to take a charge of 40 cents to 50 cents per share.

“While we expect to incur losses during the initial period, as we swap out the acquired kiosks for new Redbox kiosks, we expect the economics to improve and become accretive sometime in 2013,” Chief Financial Officer Scott Di Valerio said in a statement.

Coinstar expects its full-year capital expenditures to go up by $40 million to $45 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $65.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq, fell 4 percent to $62.75 in trading after the bell.