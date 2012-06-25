FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coinstar cuts profit outlook on acquisition costs
June 25, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Coinstar cuts profit outlook on acquisition costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Redbox kiosks owner Coinstar Inc (CSTR.O), which bought NCR Corp’s (NCR.N) DVD assets, lowered its full-year profit forecast to factor in charges related to the acquisition.

The company, which forecast a core continuing operations profit of $4.40 to $4.80 per share, now expects to take a charge of 40 cents to 50 cents per share.

“While we expect to incur losses during the initial period, as we swap out the acquired kiosks for new Redbox kiosks, we expect the economics to improve and become accretive sometime in 2013,” Chief Financial Officer Scott Di Valerio said in a statement.

Coinstar expects its full-year capital expenditures to go up by $40 million to $45 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $65.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq, fell 4 percent to $62.75 in trading after the bell.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
