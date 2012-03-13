Coleman Cable slides as costs bite into forecast

(Reuters) - Coleman Cable CCIX.O lost a fourth of its market value on Tuesday after the cable maker forecast first-quarter earnings below analysts’ estimates on continued price volatility of copper, its main raw material.

Falling copper prices left the company sitting on higher-cost inventory, having to sell it at a lower price, Chief Executive Gary Yetman said on a post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.

Last month, peers General Cable Corp (BGC.N) and Belden Inc (BDC.N) also gave weak forecasts, blaming volatile commodity prices.

Coleman on Monday warned price fluctuations in copper and other raw materials such as petroleum-based compounds could continue to hurt profitability in the current quarter.

For the first quarter, the company forecast earnings of 14 cents to 27 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter profit missed estimates on higher costs and volatile copper prices.

Costs increased 18 percent as a result of acquisitions, higher payroll and related costs, and commission expense.

Coleman stock, the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, was trading down 22 percent at $10.13. They fell to a two-month low of $9.71 earlier in the day.