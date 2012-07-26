FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colgate quarterly profit rises, forecast maintained
July 26, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Colgate quarterly profit rises, forecast maintained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the toothpaste maker increased advertising and cut costs to mitigate the impact of having the bulk of its business overseas in a difficult economic climate.

Colgate said it still expected double-digit growth in earnings per share this year on a currency-neutral basis.

Second-quarter profit was $627 million, or $1.30 per share, compared with $622 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Colgate earned $1.33 per share.

Analysts, on average, expected Colgate to earn $1.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2 percent to $4.27 billion, ahead of the analysts’ forecast of $4.25 billion.

Organic sales, which strip out the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 8 percent. The volume of goods sold rose 5 percent, and pricing increased 3.5 percent.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

