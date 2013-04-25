FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

Colgate profit falls on Venezuela, restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker arranges Colgate products on a shelf at a supermarket in Caracas February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

(Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) posted lower quarterly profit on Thursday as sales grew but the recent devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar led to a hefty charge.

Colgate, best known for its namesake toothpaste, earned $460 million, or 97 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $593 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier. The latest period included a one-time aftertax charge of $111 million, or 23 cents per share, from remeasuring its Venezuelan balance sheet due to the country’s currency devaluation in February. It also included aftertax restructuring charges of $55 million, or 12 cents per share.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

