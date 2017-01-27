Colgate-Palmolive sales lose shine, shares slide

Colgate toothpaste is pictured on sale at a grocery store in Pasadena, California January 30, 2014.

(Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N), which makes toothpaste, soaps and detergents, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand for its products in Europe, sending its shares to a 17-month low.

Shares of Colgate, which expects a low single-digit rise in 2017 sales, fell as much as 7 percent to $63.45 in morning trading on Friday.

New York-based Colgate's organic sales growth of 1.5 percent was mainly driven by a 2.5 percent rise in prices and not due to volume growth, which fell 1 percent, well below the estimate of 4.7 percent growth, Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian said in a note.

The company's quarterly organic sales growth was the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2010, Mohsenian added.

Sales in Europe fell 7.5 percent to $539 million, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, hurt by declining volumes in France. Sales in North America, Colgate's second-biggest market, rose slightly to $790 million.

People pass the entrance of Colgate-Palmolive World headquaters in New York City, August 31, 2003.

"As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging," CEO Ian Cook said.

Based on the current exchange rate, Colgate said it expects a low single-digit rise in net sales and earnings per share in 2017.

Net revenue fell nearly 5 percent to $3.72 billion. Analysts on average had expected $3.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported net income of $606 million, or 68 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $458 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Colgate earned 75 cents per share, in line with analysts' average estimate.