Colgate-Palmolive sales fall for fourth straight quarter

(Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) reported its fourth straight quarter of sales decline as it continued to be weighed down by a stronger dollar that stripped the value of overseas sales.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $574 million, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $622 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell 6.5 percent to $4.07 billion.