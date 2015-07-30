FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colgate-Palmolive sales fall for fourth straight quarter
July 30, 2015

Colgate-Palmolive sales fall for fourth straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Colgate toothpaste is pictured on sale at a grocery store in Pasadena, California January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) reported its fourth straight quarter of sales decline as it continued to be weighed down by a stronger dollar that stripped the value of overseas sales.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $574 million, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $622 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell 6.5 percent to $4.07 billion.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
