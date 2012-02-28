Tribeca to release Martin Donovan's "Collaborator"

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tribeca Film has acquired domestic distribution rights to “Collaborator,” Martin Donovan’s comedic drama -- the actor’s directorial debut, the company said Monday.

Tribeca Film plans a summer release for the movie. Donovan stars in the film, which he wrote and directed.

In “Collaborator,” Donovan plays Robert Longfellow, a famous playwright whose new play has bombed and whose marriage is becoming rocky. When his childhood neighbor, a right-wing ex-con who still lives with his mother reappears in Robert’s life, the playwright finds himself held hostage at gunpoint in his childhood home.

Donovan has appeared in “Agent Cody Banks,” “Insomnia” and “The Haunting in Connecticut,” among other films.

“Collaborator” is produced by Julien Favre, Ted Hope, Luca Matrundola and Pascal Vaguelsy.