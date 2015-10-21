Collective Health raises $81 million in latest funding round

(Reuters) - Collective Health, which makes software to help companies pay workers’ health costs directly, said it has raised $81 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to $119 million.

The latest funding round included new investor Google Ventures and returning investors NEA, Founders Fund, Maverick Capital, Redpoint Ventures and RRE Ventures.

San Mateo, California-based Collective Health said it will use the funds to expand in the United States and that it is “on a trajectory to process more than $2 billion in claims in 2017”.

The company, founded in October 2013, helps employers save money by self-insuring rather than paying premiums to a health insurance company.

Collective Health said it expects to serve 30,000 members and process more than $200 million in health insurance claims in 2016.

The company’s customers include Activision Blizzard Inc and Zendesk Inc.