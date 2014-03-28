FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northwestern says its views on football players union 'overlooked'
March 28, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Northwestern says its views on football players union 'overlooked'

(Reuters) - Northwestern University said April 9 is the deadline for it to file an appeal opposing a U.S. National Labor Relations Board decision that declared Northwestern football players to be school employees and allowed them to hold a union election vote.

“Northwestern believes the decision overlooked or completely ignored much of the critical testimony supporting the university’s position that student-athletes are not employees of Northwestern,” said school spokesman Alan Cubbage in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish

