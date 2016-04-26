FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Collegium Pharma's opioid painkiller wins U.S. approval
#Health News
April 26, 2016 / 9:30 PM / in a year

Collegium Pharma's opioid painkiller wins U.S. approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc said on Tuesday its abuse-deterrent painkiller won full marketing approval from U.S. health regulators.

The drug, Xtampza ER, won a tentative approval in November, but full approval was contingent on the outcome of a lawsuit filed by Purdue Pharma against Collegium.

Purdue Pharma, which has also developed abuse-deterrent versions of the commonly prescribed and often-abused painkiller Oxycontin, claimed that Xtampza infringed some of its patents.

However, the District Court of Massachusetts in February ruled in favor of Collegium.

Xtampza ER is a long-acting oral opioid painkiller meant to be taken after a meal for maximum effect.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru

